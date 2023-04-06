Douglas County Barn, Oregon, USA

Misty Southern Oregon morning. Hiking near the coastline, I spotted this scene in the woods. Everything was quiet. Everything was still. The season was summer and promised to be a very hot day inland.

I love how the coast remains foggy on those very hot summer days in the cities and populated areas. The ocean calls to me whenever the temperature is predicted to reach nearly 100. Can you feel the moisture on your face? Can you smell the salt in the air?

