Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Colorado, USA

The Sangre de Cristo Mountains run from central Colorado into New Mexico. This range is our constant companion as it is just to the west of where we live and in constant view. We watch the weather as it impacts the Sangres for our information as to how the day might go, but also for photo ops. An incoming storm or weather lifting off the peaks often prompts us to head down the Wet Mountain Valley on the east side of the range to see what might unfold.

This view is about an hour from our home on good roads that follow the valley and mountains for miles, with rough roads branching off to various trailheads. There are only two roads across these mountains in this area, and both require a good, high clearance, 4x4 vehicle. This image is of a late August overnight rain event we caught in the morning as it lifted off, leaving a little hail on the steep slopes.

