Desert Dune, Sahara Desert, Morocco

Picture Story

I have long wanted to stay 'in the desert' and get a feel for what life there is really about. I had also heard Morocco was well worth visiting for photography, with many different places, vibes and colours. So I booked a Photography Workshop with a wonderful photographer based in Morocco. I have found, especially in areas that would be difficult to travel alone, joining a photography workshop is a fantastic way to see everything, but not as a typical tourist. The other big plus is that the time of day vis-a-vis the light is always considered strongly. So you get to see and photograph the best sights at the best time of day.

As part of this workshop, we headed out into the desert – no roads, tracks, nothing. I was astounded that the driver seemed to know exactly where he would get to our camp, but he was a local. Finally, we slipped around a dune, and there was this beautiful camp which only had five tents, so there would be no crowds.

We got our gear out and immediately headed over to the dunes as the sun descended behind the sand. I was amazed at the vastness of the desert and the silence. It was pretty emotional. Then, as I looked closer, I found patterns throughout the shifting sand created by the winds and nature in general.

I took several photos that evening and got up at dawn for a completely different scene. Then the winds started blowing, sand flying everywhere, and the camera had to be put away.

An experience any photographer would love!

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now