Aguereberry Point, Death Valley, USA

We woke up early for a 45-minute ride up to Aguereberry Point, one of the highest peaks in Death Valley at an elevation of 6,433 feet above sea level. It was 40 degrees at Stove Pipe Wells at 05:30 for the drive up, and by the time we arrived at the Aguereberry Point, it was 20 degrees at 06:15.

The drive up was very windy and narrow at some turns in the road, and I had no idea what it would look like when we got there. The parking lot is very close to the shooting platforms, so I could leave most of my camera gear in the car and go back to it to change the lens because it was very windy. So the trick was to wait for a low in the wind to shoot.

This picture was shot at 1/4sec, as the wind had died down for a quick minute. I waited for the sun to show its face before capturing this frame. I also used my iPhone for the same shot and was surprised at the quality of the iPhone shot. But my full-frame Sony A1 won the prize.

