Petersberg, Inside Passage, Alaska, USA

In July 2021 I was on a expedition yacht on a humpback whale bubble-net feeding photography tour in the waterways of southeast Alaska. As a winter wildlife and nature photographer, this summer trip observing marine mammal behavior was a once-in-a-lifetime trip that I'd recommend to any wildlife photographer who loves being out in nature where action can happen suddenly and with little notice. There was nothing like breathing in sea air, seeing spectacular scenery, and photographing a group of humpback whales working together collaboratively to feed or photographing the peak moments of 40 tons of whale twisting out of the water skyward. Interesting to note, humpback whales feed primarily in the summer and live off fat reserves during winter.

There were loads of photographic opportunities while cruising long distances over days in search of the humpback whales. Forests of Sitka Spruce, Western Hemlock, Alaska Cedar, and Western Red Cedar blanketed the ribboned fog landscape, shadows and light cascading in all directions. This image being one of several landscape images taken from the boat on this trip.

