    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA
    By Bill Sisson

    I have traveled to Yellowstone National Park in winter numerous times to photograph the abundant wildlife, driving along the one road in the park that remains open in winter.

    Although I do mostly landscape photography, I have not been often inspired to capture winter landscape images along this road in Yellowstone. However, I returned to a well-known vista on the road last month when the morning light was exceptional. An unusually thin snow cover made lines of trees stand out more on the landscape. I used a longer lens to compress the ridges and emphasize the lines in this scene.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®