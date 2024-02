Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA

I have traveled to Yellowstone National Park in winter numerous times to photograph the abundant wildlife, driving along the one road in the park that remains open in winter.

Although I do mostly landscape photography, I have not been often inspired to capture winter landscape images along this road in Yellowstone. However, I returned to a well-known vista on the road last month when the morning light was exceptional. An unusually thin snow cover made lines of trees stand out more on the landscape. I used a longer lens to compress the ridges and emphasize the lines in this scene.

