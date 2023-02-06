Wilderness, Grytviken, South Georgia, Antarctic

The Antarctic region features many different types of land masses - from the heavy ice, glaciers and icebergs of the Antarctic Peninsula to the rugged mountains and interesting flora and fauna you will find in South Georgia.

I took an expedition cruise to South Georgia to see the massive number of animals indigenous to the area. Everything from several species of penguins, seals, walruses, a multitude of bird species and whales.

As you can see from this image, the land is very rugged, some of which is extremely difficult to access. On this morning, the fog was low on the ground

