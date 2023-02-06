Wejulia Beach, Cabo San Lucas, Baja, California, Mexico

Sunrise on the beach in front of our resort in Cabo San Lucas at the southern end of Baja California Mexico. You could see the boats heading out to meet the humpback whales that were actively breaching out in the water.

As the sun broke through the clouds there was a beautiful glow across the beach. Visiting Cabo in January/early February it is warm but not too hot, and you are guaranteed to see whales while soaking up some winter sun.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now