Guildo Castle, Crehen, Brittany, France

Picture Story

The Guildo Castle is located in the town of Crehen (Côtes-d'Armor, Brittany), on the borders of the towns of Saint-Jacut-de-la-Mer and Tregon. It takes the form of a castle-courtyard with an area of ​​approximately 3,200 m2 overlooking the Arguenon by 20 m at the bottom of the estuary from which it is installed.

The castle is often discovered by surprise, at the bend of a hiking trail. It is not uncommon for its visitors to lose track of time and linger there, as if bewitched by its old stones.

Today protected as a Historic Monument, the Guildo Castle was probably built at the beginning of the 13th century and then rebuilt at the end of the 14th century. It is then used to control the crossing of the Arguenon. The site reached its peak in the 15th century. It became the property of Françoise de Dinan, sole heiress of several great Breton families and wife of Gilles de Bretagne, brother of Duke François I. The history of this fortress is inextricably linked to the significant events of the Duchy of Brittany.

This castle is one of the few sites from medieval times to have been the subject of in-depth archaeological excavations. The study made it possible to understand the successive stages of the construction of the monument as well as the lifestyles and activities within the castle.

For this photo taken before sunrise, I chose to wait for winter to have the sun behind the castle and hope for some pretty colours in the sky. It was also necessary to be there at high tide, otherwise, the sea level is too low and only reveals the sandy bottom. I simply used a GND medium 2-stop filter to balance the exposure.

