Foggy Wooded Sunrise, West Nyack, NY, USA

The morning was foggy and grey. As the sun began to break through the fog, rays of warm light beamed through the mist. The rays of sunshine illuminated the area, its warmth bringing a feeling of serenity and peace to the inhabitants of the woods.

Most of the trees are without leaves, but a few conifers add some shape to the rays of light. As the sun continued to rise, the fog began to dissipate and the rays of light illuminated the ground, and the trees that inhabited the area. The air was filled with the peace and tranquillity of the morning.

The rays of light created a beautiful atmosphere, as the light shone through the remaining conifers, reflecting off of the bark and leaves, creating a vibrant and colorful scene. The warmth of the sun brought a sense of calmness and contentment to the forest, and it seemed as though I was enveloped in the beauty of the moment.

