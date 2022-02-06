Snowy Cathedral Rock, Sedona, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Snow in the southwest desert of Arizona is not a very common occurrence. When it does occur it is often fleeting as the red sandstone rocks melt the snow as soon as it lands on the rocks. Red sandstone rocks in Sedona are comprised of quartz which helps retain the heat from the sun. The quartz embedded in the red sandstone rocks is what helps create the magical glow as the sun dips below the horizon. The geology of the red sandstone rocks is hard rock formed with a thin layer of iron oxide that was caused by chemical weathering of the natural elements in these rocks. This is what gives the red sandstone rocks their beautiful color.

The water in this image is Oak Creek and it flows through the Verde Valley from melting snowpack up in the north of Flagstaff. The banks of Oak Creek are rich with Manzanita and Juniper trees. The creek is popular with swimmers and families having an afternoon picnic. Oak Creek eventually makes it 's way down to Phoenix.

This image shows Cathedral Rock which is quite famous in the Southwest. Hikers climb up Cathedral Rock at all times of the day and night. Often you will see couples getting married up on Cathedral Rock.

Sedona is a wonderful town to visit anytime of the year. There are hiking and mountain biking trails as well as climbing the many red sandstone rocks. It s a literal playground for the whole family. I am drawn to Sedona during the winter especially is we are offered the rare treat of a winter snowstorm. I love the juxtaposition of the warm red rocks with the stark white snow crystals. It usually only lasts a moment but that moment is magical.

