Nederland, Boulder County, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Wind blown powder caught the sun and stopped me in my tracks near Boulder on 2.4.22. The scene lasted for mere seconds as Ma Nature tested my patience in single digit cold.

Colorado snow is uniquely dry and light because nearly all our snow falls at high elevations, where air temperatures tend to be well below freezing. Subfreezing conditions help prevent the tiny snow crystals from combining and partially melting as snowflakes settle. Consequently, Colorado snow is easily blown, carved, and drifted by even the slightest of breezes.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now