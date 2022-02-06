Little Falls Trail, Promised Land State Park, Monroe County, PA, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This location is at the end of Little Falls trail in Promised Land state park in Monroe County, Pa. I arrived at the location well before dawn and made the 1.5 mile hike in the darkness to await for sunrise. In the fall the sun rises behind the falls which creates a magnificent scene as the sun lights up the back of the raging water. I experimented with different shutter speeds and settled on a 2 second exposure to create the sense of circular movement in the water.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now