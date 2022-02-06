Korouoma Nature Reserve, Posio, Finland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I’ve spent some time in ‘southern’ Lapland and had to visit the Korouoma Nature Reserve for the frozen waterfalls. From the parking area a clearly marked path (Koronjää Trail) of about 5km leads you through the valley and passes these waterfalls. Fortunately we had some traction cleats as parts of the track were frozen, but overall we had a splendid hike passing Jaska Jokunen (Charlie Brown) icefall, Mammuttiputous (the Mammoth Fall) with ice climbers and the slightly bigger Ruskea virta (Brown River) fall. I did not find the frozen waterfalls extremely impressive, but the scenery was stunning. As the sun was hardly above the horizon, within the valley we had no sunlight. But the blue glow on the snow contrasted nicely with the colored waterfalls (Hence Charlie ‘Brown’). A place I surely want to visit again in summer.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

