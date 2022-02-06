Ice Cave, Lake Baikal, Russia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Winter tour at Lake Baikal in Siberia is a great (and cold) photography experience. The frozen lake surrounding Olkhon island is full of unique and fascinating nature phenomena. Rocky islands, ice caves, ice fields and many more. Some of these exist only during the winter, most are only accessible when the lake is frozen.

Ice caves such as this are only one example of the endless opportunities and unique nature phenomena the lake offers. The Ice caves are created by powerful waves splashing into small caves in the cliffs in early winter. Some caves are so small that even one person can hardly get in. Others, as this one, are wide enough for few photographers to comfortably huddle inside. Anyhow, they are perfect locations for clear days lacking of interesting sky. That was our first day on the lake and what a beautiful welcome it was. I love the contrast between the golden warm colors created by the setting sun and the freezing ice (and temperatures). Notice that the floor is actually the frozen lake. This photo is a blend of few exposures in order to deal with the dynamic range and a focus stack. It was taken with a very small aperture for the sun star.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

