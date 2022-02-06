Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

We are used to pretty cold winters here in Alberta. Once the temperatures drop below about -25 Celcius, just about every building gives off a plume of heat/vapor. A few weeks ago, it was -30 degrees, so I figured it was perfect to capture the plumes given off by all the downtown buildings.

One of the best vantage points is on the south side of the North Saskatchewan River, looking north across the valley to downtown, with the new Walterdale Bridge over the frozen river in the foreground. I chose a 30 second exposure, in order to capture the moving red tail lights from the traffic approaching and crossing the bridge. I took this image in the late evening, long after sunset.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

