    Crater Lake National Park, Oregon, USA
    By Bob Stewart

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Crater Lake is the only national park in Oregon. I've lived in Oregon for only seven years, but have been there ten times. It's three hours away from my home in Eugene and many of the people I know here have never been there! Situated at about 7,500 feet ASL (2,300 meters), it receives 42 feet (13 meters) of snow a year. During snow season, which is about nine months, it's only accessible on one road which is kept clear by someone who lives there year round else he wouldn't be able to get to the giant snow blower which creates 14 foot walls on either side of the road! Driving there is what it must seem like to be a mouse in a laboratory maze. This photo was taken in 2016 on my second trip to the lake, my first trip in snow. It is still one my my favorite of many photos I've taken there.

