Centennial Park Drive, Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Leafless trees wearing their winter coats across the road from the public pool / recreation center on Centennial Park Drive in Revelstoke, BC, Canada. This little stretch of road is one of the most scenic areas in our little ski-town. They're brimming with buds and birds in the spring, sprouting bright green maple leaves all summer, giving way to vibrant yellows and reds come fall, but it's in the dead of those windless winter nights after a heavy snowfall that really brings out their magic in this winter wonderland.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now