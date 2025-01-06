Wicklow Headland Lighthouse, Ireland

This lighthouse is just south of Wicklow town. I have tried many times to photograph it, but its tricky location made it very difficult. So, I decided to take a new approach: I would send my drone out to the Irish Sea and photograph the lighthouse with the sun highlighting it and casting a shadow on the water.
It took many attempts to get the light and weather conditions right to execute this image. Two lighthouses were built on Wicklow Head, with this last one being a success. The first was built in 1781. The current lighthouse was automated in 1994. Prior to that, a lighthouse keeper lived in the lighthouse.
