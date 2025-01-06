Nividic Lighthouse, Ouessant Island, Bretagne, France

This image means a lot to me. From a photographic standpoint, it reminds me of the perfect conditions I was lucky to experience during my one-week stay on Ouessant, a tiny island off the coast of northern France. Privately, it coincides with a turning point in my life after a very difficult time. I wanted to capture the dramatic resilience of the lighthouse, standing tall amidst a tempestuous sea, just like the resilience I needed during the previous months.

The Nividic Lighthouse is renowned for enduring some of the most violent storms in the Atlantic Ocean. The towering structure pierces through the dark, storm-laden sky as waves crash with ferocious energy against its base, sending plumes of sea spray into the air.

There are four lighthouses on or near the island, but Nividic turned out to be my favourite one. Constructed in the early 20th century, it was one of the first to be fully automated. Its unique design, including a helicopter landing pad on top, underscores its importance as a guide for vessels navigating the treacherous waters of the sea. With this photograph, I not only tried to highlight the lighthouse's architectural grace but also wanted to evoke a sense of awe for the relentless and untamed beauty of the ocean.