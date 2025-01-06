Niagara Falls, NY, USA

At the heart of New York State, the mesmerizing Niagara Falls reveals its grandeur, captivating countless visitors with its breathtaking power and beauty. I captured this photo during a warm summer afternoon when the sunlight illuminated the mist rising from the roaring cascades. The view from the base, where the falls crash down into the emerald waters, offers an up-close encounter with nature’s raw energy.

Get a VIP Membership Benefits of VIP Membership Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues

Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues

Download ALL back issues (both magazines)

Download eBooks worth £19.45

Create your Personal Portfolio Page

Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page

We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers

Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

High priority on picture submission

Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours