    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Yosemite National Park, California, USA
    By Chao Zhang

    What a condition I had during my last winter visit to Yosemite National Park. Based on the forecast, a snowstorm would come in at night and start to clear in the early morning. How can I miss that? So, I quickly packed my gear and headed to Yosemite the night before.

    As predicted, when I got to the location, the snowstorm started clearing, and fog lingered around, creating this perfect condition for photography.

    Sun began to peek through, and I quickly walked around to scout the area in order to find a good foreground. The snow-covered branches caught my eye. They are not interested in normal conditions, but the snow gives them a new life.

    Here are the final results after a quick focus stack and some post-processing done to the image.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®