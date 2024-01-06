Yosemite National Park, California, USA

What a condition I had during my last winter visit to Yosemite National Park. Based on the forecast, a snowstorm would come in at night and start to clear in the early morning. How can I miss that? So, I quickly packed my gear and headed to Yosemite the night before.
As predicted, when I got to the location, the snowstorm started clearing, and fog lingered around, creating this perfect condition for photography.
Sun began to peek through, and I quickly walked around to scout the area in order to find a good foreground. The snow-covered branches caught my eye. They are not interested in normal conditions, but the snow gives them a new life.
Here are the final results after a quick focus stack and some post-processing done to the image.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor