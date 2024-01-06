Abandoned Schoolhouse, Lewistown, Montana, USA

This is an abandoned schoolhouse in Montana. The nearby farm owner maintains the flag. The settlement is otherwise empty, with no sign of the houses that once stood here. The area suffered decades of depopulation from the 1930s onwards due to farm failures and deteriorating topsoil.

I arrived late in the day. Winter had arrived just two days before. The cloud level was getting lower and lower. The light was fading quickly. It was bitterly cold. It was so cold that my metal tripod head parts became loose. I had no choice but to shoot with a high ISO and hold my camera very carefully. I waited until the light breeze caught the flag.

