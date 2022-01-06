Tunnel in Manhattan, Central Park, NY, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Having spent three days backcountry camping and taking photos in upstate NY, I decided I would spend my last two days in New York in a more civilized manner so I booked a hotel in Manhattan.

After checking into the hotel and taking a long, overdue hot shower, I decided to grab my camera gear and head out onto the town. It was a cool, sunny, late afternoon day. Perfect day to explore Central Park.

Ideally, I was looking to shoot something with perhaps a nice water reflection, the Fall colors and the city skyline in the background. Unfortunately, it was a bit too breezy to capture a decent water reflection and the colors on the trees were still about a week or two from peek color.

When I got to this tunnel, I saw the potential this composition had if I could get just the right light and shadows. I took nearly 15 shots of this composition and ended liking this shot the best.

