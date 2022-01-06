Silver Lake Sand Dunes, Mears, MI, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I've been making the hour and a half drive north from my home to the Silver Lake Sand Dunes park for a few months now. I love going early in the morning when the light is low and the shadows are strong. After first discovering the place I soon realized that capturing in black and white is a good way to show case the area. This dune stood out to me on this morning, with the sunlight catching the peak and the shadows showing the textures and shapes. I set up my tripod and took several shots. I later processed this in Lightroom converting to black and white, and adding contrast.

