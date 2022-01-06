    Search
    Mount Begbie in Shadow, Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada
    By Wolfgang Whyte

    The majestic ridges of Mount Begbie, limned in morning light, cast deep shadows in it's frigid crags and crevices. This is the landmark peak of the ski-town of Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada, reaching 2,733 meters (8,966 feet) into a sheer blue sky. This is the view you get from the ski hill of Revelstoke Mountain Resort, which sits on Mount MacKenzie directly across the Columbia River from Mount Begbie. This shot comes straight out of camera on an unusually chill and windy day before another winter storm rolls in from the north in the evening.

