Moss Season, Tuy Phing, Binh Thuan, Vietnam

I was born and raised in this sea - Tuy Phong, Binh Thuan Vietnam. This place is also known as Co Thach (Ancient Stone) sea. This is a very famous sea for its beautiful scenery, especially, at Christmas, at dawn, the sea water drops very low, revealing a large stone shelf covered with moss. A solitary rock mass grows on a stone shelf. The scene is very special, attracting many photographers to come here to create during this time.

I came here a month after Christmas so there wasn't much moss left, which is a pity, and many people who came first stepped on the mossy surface. The eastern sky was cloudy, thinking that there was no dawn.

However, I still managed to take a good photo of myself. I took a few more shots, but this is the best one, as I used the standing rock as the focal point of the shot and the sun in the background as a counterweight to complete the composition. A small pool of water is located at the foot of the rock like a pre-arranged nature to shine the stone, it's great, and I did not overlook this advantage.

I used a very wide focal length, approached the rock to clearly see the stone ball on the puddle, combined with the GND Benro filter, slow speed. The early, very low rays of the sun give us a lot of detail on the moss surface. Great. Thank every body! Happy new year 2022.

