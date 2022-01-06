    Search
    Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, Death Valley National Park, California, USA
    By John Vavruska

    Picture Story

    We had spent the night at Stove Pipe Wells Village near the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley so that I could be out on the dunes for early morning light. I awoke well before sunrise on a chill late December morning, packed my view camera pack with water, snacks, and tripod, put on a down parka, and drove east on Hwy 190 the few miles to the dunes, barely visible in the pre-dawn light.

    I parked my car along the highway and walked north a half mile or so up and over a couple of dunes until I reached what I felt would be a good arrangement of dunes. The area I settled on would allow both middle distance abstract images with no sky as well as more expansive views that would include the distant mountains.

    I set up my 4x5 camera on the tripod and added the 300mm lens, equivalent to an 80mm lens on 35mm format. I placed a yellow #12 filter on the front of the lens to deepen shadows in the final print and intentionally made no exposure compensation for the yellow filter. Now, I was ready to make some exposures. The first couple, looking northeast, included the Grapevine and Funeral Mountains in the distance. Then I made a few exposures with no sky in the image, focusing on the dunes with their deep shadowed ripples, accentuated by the low angle morning light. I pointed the camera east into the rising sun and shaded the lens with the slide of the film holder.

    This image was the last of eight negatives I made in a span of less than 40 minutes. It’s the most abstract and I believe the most intriguing one I made on the dunes that morning.

