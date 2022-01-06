Mauna Kea Sunset, Hawaii, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The shadow cast by nearly every mountain looks like a triangle, no matter the shape of the mountain. In this case, the mountain is indeed triangular in shape. For mountain shadows, the tip is so far away, there is a perspective effect with converging lines to the tip, which can be well over two hundred km away. Just 40km to the south of Mauna Kea is Mauna Loa, only 30 meters shorter but from this vantage point, no shadow can be seen. This photo was taken about 5 or 10 minutes before sunset. As the sun approaches the horizon the strength of the suns rays fade as the rays pass through more of the atmosphere. This makes the shadow fade away in the finale minutes before sunset. In those finale minutes of sunshine, the shadow seems to lift off the ground and extend off into infinite space.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now