Akolkolex Falls Logging Road, Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

A few kilometers south of the cozy ski town of Revelstoke, BC, an old logging road winds south through the Akolkolex. In total, the rugged single lane dirtway winds on for a total of 37km. I loaded up my Canon R5 and a host of long lenses, hopped in my Jeep and went for a solo jaunt up this daunting mudway. Made it about 12km before cell service dropped off, and within a few more kilometers, common sense got the better of me, and having no winch and no help, I turned tail and headed back, but not before a break in the trees presented me with this gorgeous caldera-like vista. I'll confess, I never found out the mountain's name, but even a nameless wonder is still a wonder. Hopefully in spring of '22, I'll try again (with a copilot and chains).

