Valley of the Hoegne, Ardennes, Belgium

The Valley of the Hoegne is a relatively narrow gorge in the Belgian Ardennes and a popular spot for weekend hikers, especially in autumn. Last year, I had the opportunity to go there on a quiet weekday to photograph.

I chose this vantage point because of this one tree that still had a lot of leaves that had turned red. Besides the successive small waterfalls, the play of the sunlight visible in the gorge's distance also gave the image some extra depth.

