Powder Blue Evening, Valdez, Alaska, USA

It was an evening after a snowstorm and the weather was clearing and getting colder as the sun went down. I was driving by this creek that runs to Port Valdez Bay and loved the scene with the snow-laden trees and brush so I stopped to take this photo.

It was late and the light was going fast and I needed a fairly narrow aperture to get the whole scene in focus plus the early model digital camera was very noisy at high ISO settings so I opted for a long exposure at a lower ISO.

The mostly blue skies and the low light resulted in a light blue cast that was beautiful and the heavy fog over the distant bay was a nice bonus as were the mountains on the opposite side of the bay which were breaking out of the retreating clouds.

