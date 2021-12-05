Rivelin Reservoir, South Yorkshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Autumn colour reflected in the Reservoir, the sky was flat geay so I zoomed in onto just part of the image and went for a square crop. To balance the subject and its reflection. The colour only lasted a couple of days longer. A case of right place at the right time.

The water was so still that there was no need to go for a long exposure to get the glass like reflection.

The colours are amazing and it was lovely to be out in the colours.

