Near Logan Pass, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

While driving the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park, dense clouds covered the surrounding mountains. I could tell that the clouds were moving pretty quickly but I wasn't sure if they would clear enough to see the mountain peaks. I found a viewpoint pullout near the Logan Pass summit overlooking the valley. I waited as the clouds danced through the peaks and occasionally rained on the landscape. Finally, the clouds broke enough for the forest of the valley to peak through giving way to this mysterious, moody scene.

