Menthue River, Switzerland

Picture Story

My main photography project consists of photographing a small river close to where I live. It is only about 30 km long, from its source about a 20-minute drive away from my home, to where it feeds Lac de Neuchatel, the largest Swiss lake. I have scouted about 40 different points of access along the river, which gives me almost infinite possibilities for compositions. The river runs through forests that are mostly untouched by human activity and are characterized by their ancient glacial history, with lots of deep sandstone canyons and flatter, less spectacular, but nonetheless beautiful scenes. I have spent many hours enjoying its tranquility and ever-changing scenery. You can visit the same spot over and over again and you will always come back with a different image, according to season and water level. Thanks to the thick foliage of the forest and the deep and narrow canyons the resulting pictures are, almost by definition, very intimate. I took this picture in spring, and I love the fresh green colors and the calm flow of the water.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

