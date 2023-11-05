    Search
    Zion National Park, Utah, USA

    By Michael Biggs

    While staying at Zion National Park, as I prepared to leave, I crossed a small bridge and noticed a lovely autumn scene before me.

    The leaves on the trees and the stream contrasted beautifully with the mountains and blue sky in the background. After trying several different compositions, I am most satisfied with this one, which exemplifies the beauty of our National Parks. This image also proves that you can occasionally get lucky and just walk upon an incredible scene if you just keep your eyes open.

