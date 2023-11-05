Rimavska Sobota, Drazice, Slovakia

There is an old forest a few kilometres from where I live. For many years, I didn't know what treasure was hidden in it, although I passed by it several times.

During the pandemic, there was a lockdown for several days, during which it was forbidden to leave the district. I love high-mountain hiking, but I can't get anywhere because of these rules. That's when I started walking around my neighbourhood until I got to this forest.

I was just taking a walk, and I needed to clean my mind and think about more positive things. Deeper in the forest, I was left standing in pure amazement - 400 or 500 years old oaks had appeared before me, and there were more and more of them. It was love at first sight.

The old trees looked like living beings, so I call them Ents - my friends. Later, I learned that the forest was a nature reserve. I got a free pass from the Nature Conservancy so that I could go to visit it. I am not only a photographer of the Ents; I am also their protector!

