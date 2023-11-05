Piatra Craiului Mountains, Brasov, Romania

Early Autumn is one of my favourite moments of the season, just as the yellows, oranges and just a drop of reds come into play on the background of leaves that are still green, from those species that are still trying to make the most of the last light before winter.

This chromatic mix creates the perfect scene for fairy tale images of majestic trees around the Carpathian Mountains, highlighting the contrasting behaviour of different trees as the chlorophyll starts to fade away, revealing new, colourful pigments underneath.

