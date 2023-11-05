Lago delle Malghette, Dolomites, Italy

This autumn, I decided to visit places in the Dolomites that I had not visited before. One such place is 'Lago delle Malghette'. Lago delle Malghette is an alpine lake in north-western Trentino. It is located in Val Meledrio at an altitude of 1890 metres in the Adamello-Brenta Natural Park.

Coniferous forests and meadows characterise the environment on a terrace overlooking the northern Brenta Dolomites to the east. The path to get there is about 4 km long and is not particularly difficult, although it is a little challenging in the last part.

When you arrive, you are immediately in front of the refuge; I arrived around sunset. No one was around, and there was no sun but beautiful, threatening clouds.

I had in mind the framing of the photo I wanted to take. I had analysed it by consulting Google Earth, and I had to go to the opposite side of the lake, bordered by a path that many times became a small stream.

The light was fading fast, the lake water rippled in the wind, and the beautiful Dolomites in the background were covered by clouds. But all of a sudden, the clouds cleared, and the water calmed down. After just a few moments, I took a single photo, and everything went back to normal!

I don't know exactly what this incredible place might be like in other seasons, but I think it deserves a visit.

