Grand View Farm, Stowe, Vermont, USA

Stowe is a pretty town in northern Vermont (USA) overlooked by Mount Mansfield — the highest mountain in the State of Vermont with a summit that peaks at 4,393 feet (1,339 m) above sea level. The ski town is bustling in autumn as it hosts tourists from all over the world eager to witness peak fall foliage colors along the Green Mountains.

I make a point of visiting northern Vermont each year as it is well known for its fabulous foliage colors. In autumn 2023, I returned with several good friends from Europe and the USA who had not been to this part of Vermont. Although 2023 was not generally considered a banner year for foliage in New England, we found excellent colors in northern Vermont.

We had scouted this iconic barn one evening before sunset, so I suggested we return on a different day to photograph the barn, which would be backlit by the rising sun. The forecast called for mostly cloudy the morning we chose to return, with a possible clearing to the east. We arrived a full hour before sunrise, and the color was already beginning to show.

It turned out to be a spectacular sunrise with vibrant color that lasted well over an hour. I took this photo some 20 minutes before sunrise. I included the gravel road as a single leading line to the mountains, taking a short exposure for the bright sky and a longer exposure to bring out the foreground. The two frames were then blended in post-processing to yield a more balanced exposure.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now