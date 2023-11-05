Fall Leaves, North Bend, WA, USA

As the fall season winds down, the rains start here in the Pacific Northwest. And along with this comes the annual season of colors from trees in our yard. I love the details of the raindrops, the veins on the leaves, and, of course, the not-so-subtle colors.

Laying down on the ground and shooting wide open leads the viewer's eye to the focal point of the upside-down leaf as it lays there, raindrops coating it. Every day, there is always something else, usually small, that can be used to create an image.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now