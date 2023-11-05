Acadia National Park, Maine, USA

Acadia National Park in Maine, USA, is a beautiful place to find fall color in October.

We were there in November and did not expect to find much color. I was driving around the park's edges when my wife and I stumbled upon a lovely patch of trees lurking in the shadows. I wandered into the stand of birches, searching for a cluster of trees that still had leaves clinging to its branches.

I found this little family of trees gathered on a carpet of fallen leaves. I particularly enjoyed the cluster of evergreens in the background, teasing the deciduous cousins with their green.

