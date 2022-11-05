Kennett Square, Chester County, Pennsylvania, USA

Driving through the Pennsylvania countryside, I came upon this early morning scene along a country road. The fog had recently lifted, leaving me with the gorgeous autumn colors that I was hoping to find. Without another soul in site, I was able to take my time and find a pleasing composition to present.

This image speaks to the beauty of nature, often found in our own backyard. Sometimes it just takes some random luck and a willingness to discover what lies nearby.

I hope that you find the image and its mood appealing to your eye. It's time to get out and find some more scenes!

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

