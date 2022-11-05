    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Kennett Square, Chester County, Pennsylvania, USA
    By Michael Biggs

    Driving through the Pennsylvania countryside, I came upon this early morning scene along a country road. The fog had recently lifted, leaving me with the gorgeous autumn colors that I was hoping to find. Without another soul in site, I was able to take my time and find a pleasing composition to present.

    This image speaks to the beauty of nature, often found in our own backyard. Sometimes it just takes some random luck and a willingness to discover what lies nearby.

    I hope that you find the image and its mood appealing to your eye. It's time to get out and find some more scenes!

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers
    • Download all new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®