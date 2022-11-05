Fall Colours, Haugesund, Rogaland, Norway

It was a cloudy day with a lot of fog, but when I drove to Haugesund to take pictures on a very popular forest walk, it brightened up and the sunlight was so beautiful through the autumn leaves. So I got some completely different pictures than I had intended to take that day.

So I spent the whole afternoon there and got a lot of great photos, this is one of the best.

I like the light and colours in this picture and how the light illuminates the leaves on the trees. This was the last deadline to get the autumn subjects on here on Norway's west coast.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now