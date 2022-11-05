Autumnal Falcade Alto, Dolomites, Italy

The Dolomites are my second home, especially during the autumn when the colours are incredible!

This photo was taken almost by chance. I was going to a valley for the first time and from the car I noticed this unmissable panorama.

There was no place to park, but I managed to find a small place to leave the car. I took my camera and very quickly I captured this picture! Sometimes unscheduled things are the best!

