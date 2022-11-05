Almont, Colorado, USA

I was chasing color and light every night and evening during peak color and on this occasion, I had driven up a 4x4 trail to a ridgetop overlooking a river valley. My hope was to catch a passing storm that looked like it was going to end up over the colorful cottonwood-filled valley around sunset. Unfortunately for me the storm stalled out and didn't make it in time. But looking around I saw this interesting plume of rain over Mt. Henry and the colorful aspens on its flanks. After a quick lens change, I could isolate this piece of the landscape. The challenge now was getting a steady shot in gusty conditions with no nearby cover. I took a few exposures and tried to block the wind with my body and time exposures between gusts. I got one photo I felt was sharp enough and with the right timing and this was it.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now