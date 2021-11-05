Kilchurn Castle, Loch Awe, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I had stood besides Loch Awe for an hour in the pouring rain, with an umbrella and a plastic bag over my camera. Although its waterproof I have suffered with condensation problems inside certain lenses in the past and didn't want to risk this happening again. I watched other photographers arrive and leave without taking a single photograph due to the poor conditions. I have done this so many times myself in the past and decided I was going to stick with it for a while longer. I kept looking up to the clouds and could see the wind was moving them quite fast and even though it was still raining the sky behind me kept clearing, meaning every now and again the sun would shine onto the castle.

I managed to get a beautiful shot with a dark background, reflections in the water and the castle lit up like a Christmas tree. After taking that shot I packed up my gear feeling very happy that I hadn't given up and walked away.

I sat in my camper van and was just making a coffee when the rain suddenly stopped and the world outside seemed to fall silent. I thought to myself there may be a nice rainbow outside so I popped my head out to have a look and saw this amazing rainbow almost central over the castle. I couldn't believe it. I quickly grabbed my camera changing the lens to the Z 14-30mm as I wanted to get the whole rainbow in the picture. I am not the greatest at taking hand held shots especially under pressure, I find that as I get older I sometimes struggle with camera shake but the Z7 has built in image stabilization and helps me enormously. I was blessed for about thirty seconds with a full rainbow and managed to get this shot before it disappeared. I know if I had used a bigger lens the castle would have been more prominent in the frame but then I would not have been able to capture the whole rainbow and I also wanted to include some of the mountains and the surrounding landscape with the autumnal colours of the grass. For me, this is a once in a lifetime experience and I feel I can safely say, no one will have a photo like mine.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now