Haukkalampi Lake, Nuuksio National Park, Finland

Picture Story

My son and I went to Nuuksio National Park for a hike. Although I had been to Finland many times before, this was my first visit to any of the national parks.

It was a glorious day and we were blessed with still lakes and lovely autumnal colours in the trees. This park is a favourite with residents of Helsinki as it is quite close but yet unspoiled and totally accessible for walkers. In fact this lake, Haukkalampi, has a number of barbeque shelters for people to come to cook, and eat together, next to the lake. Its very popular.

I was attracted by a number of different locations around the lake that had beautiful trees, but this little island with its single golden tree, stood out as beauitiful and, combined with the golden grasses plus the reflections, one had a nice vista of autumnal gold.

