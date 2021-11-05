David Thompson Highway, Jasper, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I had heard about this grove of flooded Aspen trees in one of the aqua-colored lakes around Jasper. I found the location and extended my Canadian Fall Colors roadtrip to accomodate a visit.

It's a magical spot. There are compositions everywhere, in all directions. My 45-100mm lens was the right one for this location, but I could also see 100-200 being useful. I was there in afternoon light and back in the morning. The trees and the colors reminded me of Monet impressionism in this soft light.

