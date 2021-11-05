Autumn Mushroom, Jacksonville, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This mushroom sprouted through dead leaves alongside a trail behind our home and caught warm low angle late afternoon early winter sunlight. My West Highland terrier, Ruckus, patiently waited while I worked on the capture.

Using a Sony RX10iv camera with its 1" sensor was fortuitous. Had I carried a full frame camera I'd have needed f/11 for the same DOF, necessitating a much higher ISO and later noise reduction. This was exposed at f/4 and ISO 100, 1/200sec hand held near the ground, zoomed to 42mm (FF equivalence of 113mm) at near MFD. Sometimes "less is more".

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

